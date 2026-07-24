Supervised sex offender arrested after video shows him abandoning dog in Brevard County: Sheriff

The Brief Registered sex offender Alain Magloire, 47, was arrested after surveillance footage caught him abandoning a dog in a Brevard County parking lot. Sheriff Wayne Ivey confirmed that data from Magloire's court-mandated GPS ankle monitor placed him at the scene during the July 21 incident. Magloire now faces a misdemeanor charge of animal abandonment alongside a probation violation stemming from a 2016 conviction.



A supervised sex offender is back behind bars after surveillance video recorded him abandoning a dog in a Brevard County parking lot.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office arrested 47-year-old Alain Magloire after investigators say he drove into a parking lot, opened his car door, and left the dog behind.

Alain Magloire, 47, was arrested after allegedly abandoning a dog in a Brevard County parking lot. (Source: Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

Surveillance footage captured on July 21 shows Magloire pulling into a parking lot and "booting his dog out of the car," Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a social media post.

Video released by the sheriff’s office shows a red car back halfway into a parking spot and then shows the rear left door opening to let the dog out.

"The little pup jumps out and then, he drives off and abandons it," Ivey said.

The sheriff’s office verified that Magloire was responsible for the dog and left it behind, the sheriff said. Magloire’s GPS ankle monitor also verified he was in the parking lot at the time the dog was abandoned, Ivey said.

Magloire was taken into custody for one count of animal abandonment.

Alain Magloire, 47, was arrested after allegedly abandoning a dog in a Brevard County parking lot. (Source: Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

The backstory:

Magloire was also charged with violating his probation due to the new misdemeanor animal abandonment charge.

Court records show Magloire was ordered on probation in 2016 for lewd and lascivious battery of a child.

What's next:

During his first appearance on July 24, Magloire a judge denied him bond due to his criminal history.