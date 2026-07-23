Terrifying home encounter in New Smyrna Beach serves as warning: ‘Something out of a horror movie’

The Brief A New Smyrna Beach family experienced a "horror movie" ordeal when a man aggressively tried to force his way into their home late at night. The suspect hurled death threats and tried multiple entry points while a frightened homeowner hid inside with her family. 63-year-old Kevin Moss was taken into custody shortly after police arrived, though jail records show he has since bonded out.



It was a terrifying night for a New Smyrna Beach family.

Now, they are warning others about the crucial importance of keeping doors locked at all times.

The backstory:

Around 11:30 p.m., Judy Lewis was unwinding in her living room when her doorbell chimed. But the man standing on her porch was not a guest — and he refused to take "no" for an answer.

According to New Smyrna Beach police, 63-year-old Kevin Moss aggressively pulled on the front door handle, flashed a finger-gun gesture, and shouted profanities and death threats at the home's occupants.

When he couldn't break through the front door, investigators say Moss went around to the back of the home, pounding on windows and attempting to force open a sliding glass door.

Lewis frantically called 911 while her son and nephew kept watch inside.

New Smyrna Beach police officers rushed to the neighborhood and arrested Moss nearby.

‘Something out of a horror movie’

What they're saying:

Judy Lewis said the scene only escalated as Moss banged harder on the back glass.

"He hit it so hard, a vase on the windowsill fell off into the sink," Lewis said. "That suspense was like something out of a horror movie. He was out of control, he was crazed. At that point, I thought we were gonna die!"

Criminal defense attorney Michael Panella, who is not associated with the case, noted that the family's quick thinking kept a dangerous situation from possibly turning deadly.

"They did the right thing by warning him 'You have the wrong house!' by calling law enforcement, and not resorting to shooting him through a wall," said Panella.

What's next:

Moss was charged with attempted burglary of an occupied dwelling. Jail records show Moss has since posted bond. homeowner Judy Lewis, and criminal defense attorney Michael Panella.