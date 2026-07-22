FHP: Bicyclist killed in crash involving Tesla in East Orange County

The Brief A bicyclist was killed in a crash involving a Tesla on East Colonial Drive in Orange County. The Tesla driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. Eastbound lanes were closed for about three hours as Florida Highway Patrol investigated the crash.



A bicyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash involving a Tesla on State Road 50 (East Colonial Drive) in East Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Portions of East Colonial Drive were closed for about three hours as troopers conducted an investigation.

The backstory:

The crash happened about 1:21 p.m. at the intersection of East Colonial Drive and Woodbury Road.

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Troopers said the collision involved a 2022 Tesla Model 3 and an adult male bicyclist.

Credit: Florida Department of Transportation

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the deceased was not immediately released.

The Tesla driver, an adult woman, was taken to AdventHealth East Hospital with minor injuries.

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Eastbound lanes of East Colonial Drive as well as access to westbound State Road 408 were closed at the crash scene while investigators worked to determine what led to the collision.

The investigation remains ongoing.