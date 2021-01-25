Super Bowl ads could look different due to COVID-19 pandemic

People looking forward to the Super Bowl commercials may notice some changes this year.

For example, the "Pepsi v.s. Coca-Cola" ad showdown will not be on television screens this year. Pepsi wants the half-time show, starring 'The Weeknd,' to have all the attention.

Creative Officer Karen Costello said that the pandemic may change what commercials will look like too.

She explained that "my sense is that brands will show up similarly to just entertain. You know, the country's been through a lot. And I do think that there is a sense that we all need breaks."

The Super Bowl will be in Tampa and the game is on February 7th.

