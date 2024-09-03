SunRail service delayed man struck by train in Orange County's Taft neighborhood

SunRail reports that service is delayed by over 75 minutes in the Taft area due to a pedestrian death.

Specifically, southbound train P323 SB and northbound train P322 were stopped while authorities investigated the incident along the railroad tracks between Sand Lake Rd. and Meadow Woods stations. A bus bridge is being implemented between the two stations that are impacted.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said the death occurred around 2:44 p.m. near South Orange Ave. and Pine St.

According to the FHP, preliminary evidence suggests a 51-year-old man from Orlando was sitting near the tracks before walking east into the path of a southbound train. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No injuries were reported among the train passengers.

Both directions of Pine Street are currently blocked. The investigation is ongoing, troopers said.

