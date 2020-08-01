SunRail to resume service on Tuesday following Isaias-caused suspension

After suspending service due to Tropical Storm Isaias, the Florida Department of Transportation says that they will resume normal service for customers on Tuesday.

They said that service will resume with the 5:06 a.m. southbound train from Sanford and the 5:30 a.m. southbound train from DeBary. The first northbound train will leave Poinciana at the usual time of 5:45 a.m.

They also said that trains will run on Monday but they are just being tested. They are not picking up passengers and they are not on a set schedule.

