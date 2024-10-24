SunRail offers free rides for Orlando Magic fans attending Friday's game

article

SunRail is offering free rides for Orlando Magic fans heading to the game at the Kia Center this Friday.

Fans can ride for free by showing their game-day ticket.

The Orlando Magic will face the Brooklyn Nets, and to accommodate fans, SunRail is providing an additional southbound train after the game.

The additional train, Southbound P341, will depart from Church Street Station at 11:06 p.m.

This is in addition to the regularly scheduled 10:30 p.m. northbound train.

The promotion applies to weekday games throughout the season.

Fans can visit SunRail.com for more information and to plan their trips.