SunRail expansion: Report details ridership projection, costs to connect SunRail to Orlando airport

Officials in Orlando and the surrounding counties are eagerly considering the prospect of connecting SunRail, the region's commuter rail system, to the Brightline terminal at Orlando International Airport (MCO) and other major stops.

The potential ridership numbers and associated costs of this ambitious project are detailed in a recent report.

During a recent meeting, Jeff Brower, Chairman of the Volusia County/SunRail Board, expressed curiosity and skepticism about the proposed expansion.

"I think all the other partners are convinced it will [be successful] and hoping that it will, but we'll find out," Brower remarked.

The expansion plan, dubbed the "Sunshine Corridor," aims to extend SunRail service to MCO, the Orange County Convention Center, International Drive (I-Drive), and Disney Springs.

According to Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) estimates, approximately one million passengers ride SunRail annually. However, FDOT anticipates a significant increase in ridership if the line is extended. Bringing SunRail to the airport alone is projected to increase annual ridership to 3.7 million by 2026. If extended to the convention center and Disney Springs, ridership could reach 6.4 million.

Despite the potential benefits, the project comes with a hefty price tag. FDOT estimates that bringing SunRail to the airport would cost approximately $400 million. Extending the line to the convention center could add as much as $2.4 billion to the overall cost while reaching Disney Springs could raise it to $4.4 billion. Additionally, constructing an interchange station along the route could add another $39 million to the budget.

Brower acknowledged the need to persuade constituents of the project's value.

"Do we have people in Volusia County who will take the train to Orlando International Airport, the Convention Center for a trade show, to Universal, to I-Drive for entertainment?" Brower questioned.

Currently, SunRail's board is in the process of applying for state and federal funding for the expansion project, which could take several years to complete.