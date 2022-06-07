SunRail, Central Florida Zoo brings back 'Choo-Choo to the Zoo' for summer

article

If you're looking for something fun to do with the kids this summer, how about a train ride to see some zoo animals?

SunRail and the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens has launched the "Choo-Choo To the Zoo" service. Families can take the SunRail train to the Sanford station and then climb aboard a trolley for free that will take them right to the zoo!

As an extra bonus, if you show your SunRail card or Sunrail receipt at the ticket counter, you'll get 20% off on your admission!

The Central Florida Zoo is home to more than 350 animals, representing over 100 different species.

Check out the train schedule and plan your weekend HERE.