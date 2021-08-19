'Sunday Scaries' felt by more than half of American workers: Survey

More than half of working professionals in the U.S. are facing anxiety ahead of the workweek.

The phenomenon, which LinkedIn is calling the "Sunday Scaries," is impacting 66% of professionals, according to a recent work survey from the online job board and social network.

According to LinkedIn’s survey, Sunday Scaries are defined as the "stress and anxiousness" a person feels on Sunday nights before they have to return to work on Monday.

Nearly 3,000 Americans were surveyed to help LinkedIn determine the prevalence of Sunday Scaries in America.

Forty-one percent of the survey’s respondents said they believe the coronavirus pandemic has caused or worsened their Sunday anxieties.

Almost a third of male professionals (31%) cited the pandemic as the leading cause of them having their first bout with Sunday Scaries.

Millennials and Gen Z were said to be the most afflicted with Sunday Scaries, according to LinkedIn. Both groups had 78% of respondents who report having pre-work stress on Sundays.

"The Sunday Scaries are not necessarily a sign that you need to leave your job or change careers," Catherine Fisher, a career expert at LinkedIn Career, told Fox News.

She went on, "A few things you can do proactively to help you feel excited to get back to work include building an action plan on Sunday night so you can hit the ground running on Monday morning or planning something to look forward to on Monday, like a virtual coffee date with a favorite colleague."

Asking for help when you’re feeling overwhelmed is another actionable step workers can take if they’re experiencing Sunday Scaries, according to Fisher.

"It's OK to ask for help," Fisher said. "Spend some time brainstorming challenges and possible solutions to discuss with your manager, who may be able to help things feel more manageable."

