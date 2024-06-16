Sunday is last day to vote early in Orlando District 5 commission race

Sunday is the last day for early voting in Orlando’s special election for District 5 commissioner.

Two candidates are vying for the seat, Shaniqua Rose and Travaris McCurdy.

Aajahne Stanford was one of dozens of church members this morning at the 910 Livingston Street Church of God, which is in District Five. She was there to hear the important message of getting "souls to the polls."

"At least my generation don't think that voting is important, like our voice doesn't matter. I think that it does," Stanford said, "even though it's just one cog in the wheel, I do believe if we can get enough cogs, we can get somewhere!"

Orange County Elections Supervisor Glen Gilzean visited this church and four others in District 5 to promote voting. He also gave church leaders a thousand-dollar grant to increase their voter education efforts.

"Which is a great way to get faith communities together, educate them on all the changes in the laws, so they can be aware of how to exercise their right to vote," he said.

The vacancy came after now-former Commissioner Regina Hill was suspended from her position by the governor after her arrest on felony charges of exploiting a 96-year-old woman. The church's pastor, Bishop Demetris Pressley, said it was important for the district to have a strong voice in Orlando’s leadership.

"It's not just Parramore and its surrounding areas. Pine Hills, and Washington Shores are impacted by this, so having the proper representation matters, so making sure the right person gets there."

After Sunday, voters' next chance to cast their ballots was this Tuesday, Election Day. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but voters must vote at their assigned precincts.