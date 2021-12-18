Success! SpaceX launches Turkish satellite into orbit

SpaceX launched a Turkish satellite into orbit on Saturday night from Cape Canaveral.

The Falcon 9 rocket carried the Turksat 5B communications satellite for Turksat, a Turkish satellite operator.

The launch window opened at 10:58 p.m. with liftoff from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40).

This was the 30th Falcon 9 launch in 2021, according to Spaceflight Now.

RELATED: Starlink satellites tracker: How to see the parade in the night sky

SpaceX will have one more launch to close out the year on Dec. 21. That will be launch number 5 from the Space Coast during the month of December alone.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.