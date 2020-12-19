Suburban hospital pauses COVID vaccinations after 4 workers experience adverse reactions

A north suburban hospital is temporarily pausing coronavirus vaccinations after four workers reported feeling adverse reactions.

Since Thursday, four team members at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville experienced reactions shortly after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination. Their symptoms included tingling and elevated heartrates, the hospital said in a statement.

The hospital also noted that the four team members represent fewer than 0.15% of the approximately 3,000 who have so far received vaccinations across Advocate Aurora Health.

Three of the team members are now home and doing well, the hospital said. One employee is receiving additional treatment.

Out of an abundance of caution, the hospital said it is temporarily pausing vaccinations at Condell, which will allow them time to better understand what may have caused the reactions.

"We have eight other vaccination locations in Illinois and three in Wisconsin and are continuing at those sites as planned with no disruption," the hospital said, noting that "reactions are an expected side effect of vaccination."