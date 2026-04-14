Disney adds Sorcerer Mickey hat at Hollywood Studios

The Brief A large blue Sorcerer Mickey Hat has been installed at Disney's Hollywood Studios. The hat is part of the exterior of The Magic of Disney Animation building, which will open this summer with new experiences. The hat and the reimagined Animation Courtyard area are a nod to the Disney Animation headquarters in California.



Sorcerer Mickey's iconic hat has returned to Disney's Hollywood Studios...sort of.

A version of the blue sorcerer hat that Mickey wore in the 1940 animated film "Fantasia" has been installed at the building for The Magic of Disney Animation.

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Disney shared a first look at the hat on social media Tuesday.

It's not the same massive hat that sat in front of the park's Chinese Theater for nearly 15 years.

This hat is scaled down and designed to resemble the Sorcerer Hat featured on the outside of the Roy E. Disney Animation building in California.

The arrival of the hat comes as Disney transforms Animation Courtyard into Walt Disney Studios Courtyard, which will resemble the Burbank Studios.

Disney has installed a new Sorcerer Mickey hat at Hollywood Studios for The Magic of Disney Animation opening this summer. (Credit: Disney)

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The transformation of Animation Courtyard

This area of the park will also include The Magic of Disney Animation, which is set to open this summer. It will feature several experiences, including a drawing experience with an animatronic Olaf, multiple character meet-and-greet spaces, an "Alice in Wonderland"-inspired play area for young kids and a theater showing the "Once Upon A Studio" short film.

A new offering called The Magic of Disney Animation will bring interactive drawing lessons, character meet-and-greets and a Disney Junior show to Disney's Hollywood Studios. [Credit: Disney]

Disney also revealed Tuesday that the courtyard will feature handprints and signatures in concrete from Disney animated characters—a nod to the celebrity handprints in front of the Chinese Theater. Featured characters will include, Hercules and Pegasus, Mufasa and Simba, Cinderella and Stitch.

The Walt Disney Studios courtyard area will open on May 26, along with several other attractions and experiences at Disney World.

An opening date for The Magic of Disney Animation has not yet been released.