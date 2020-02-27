Study: Single ladies dominate Florida real estate market, own more homes than single men

All the singles ladies listen up, you now own 1.5 million more homes in 50 of America's biggest metro areas than single men.

'Lending Tree' revealing new numbers from a recent study revealing 4 Florida cities made their top 20 list where single women outpaced single men when it comes to home buying:

MIAMI: 204,000 single women vs 132,000 single men

TAMPA: 130,00 single women vs 92,000 single men

JACKSONVILLE: 49,000 single women vs 33,000 single men

ORLANDO: 69,000 single women vs 46,000 single men

According to the National Association of Realtors, single women accounted for nearly 20 percent of home purchases in 2019.

Cyrstal Conley who works for the Orange and Seminole County school districts is one of them.

"I have two small kids and I needed to be careful about how I was spending my money, reveals Conley. I needed to secure a future for us and that was important."

Jennifer King has been a realtor with Winter Park firm 'Kelly Price & Company' for nearly 20 years. She says divorce certainly favors more women ending up with a home, but that's only part of the equation.

"Women are investing in themselves, they're starting businesses, they're purchasing businesses. They're really focusing on their career before they focus on their relationships and some women are choosing not to have children," says King.

Record job growth here in Central Florida is also a major factor. And even though the pay gap exists between men and women, the home ownership gap is shrinking.

As Crystal gets ready to close on her very first home with Jennifer, both women share in their inspiration.



"I would say don't wait, do it sooner rather than later," reveals Crystal.

"I love empowering women to own a home, says Jennifer. This is usually the largest investment they'll ever make and they're investing in themselves."

Right now, Tampa has the highest share of homes owned by single women in Florida with more than 16 percent in the market. Orlando rounds out the top 20 with 13 percent.

