16-year-old student arrested, accused of bringing loaded gun to Leesburg High School

A 16-year-old student was arrested Friday for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to Leesburg High School, an arrest affidavit states.

According to the Lake County report, a substitute teacher caught the 16-year-old boy and two other students allegedly smoking a nicotine device in the back of a classroom and called for administrative assistance.

As the students were being escorted to the office by the assistant principal and another teacher, a teacher asked if they had anything on them that they shouldn't have at school.

The report states that the students said they did not have anything they shouldn't have and agreed to be searched.

As a teacher searched the 16-year-old's backpack, she found a gun hidden in an ankle brace, and immediately called the school resource officer.

The gun was loaded with rounds in the chamber, the arrest affidavit says.

The student was arrested and faces charges of possessing a gun on a school campus and carrying a concealed firearm.