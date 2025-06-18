Strengthening Florida's aerospace and transportation industries: DeSantis signs new legislation

The Brief On Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed two new pieces of legislation to help further solidify the state's position as a global leader in aerospace, transportation and advanced mobility innovation. Senate Bill 1516 establishes the International Aerospace Innovation Fund, while Senate Bill 1662 enacts comprehensive reforms to strengthen Florida’s transportation infrastructure and workforce. Lockheed Martin and the University of Central Florida (UCF) have also announced plans to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding, establishing a partnership to advance workforce development, research collaboration and innovation in Florida.



2 new bills to strengthen Florida

What we know:

DeSantis signed the two new pieces of legislation on Tuesday at the Florida Activation Event in Paris.

Senate Bill 1516 establishes the International Aerospace Innovation Fund, while Senate Bill 1662 enacts comprehensive reforms to strengthen Florida’s transportation infrastructure and workforce.

The International Aerospace Innovation Fund, administered by Space Florida, aims to drive global aerospace research, commercialization and workforce development in the state. DeSantis said the fund will foster strategic partnerships between Florida-based aerospace companies, international businesses, research institutions and space agencies, positioning Florida to attract new projects, companies and high-wage jobs.

S.B. 1662 enacts wide-ranging updates across Florida’s transportation, seaport, airport and logistics sectors to meet the demands of Florida’s rapidly growing economy and population. Key provisions include:

Establishing the Florida Transportation Research Institute to provide an epicenter for Florida universities and aerospace industries to conduct high-value research and innovation.

Providing new funding mechanisms for projects involving spaceports and manufacturing, including infrastructure to support commercial space launch operations at any Spaceport territory in Florida.

Protecting aerospace interests by preventing space-designated land at seaports from being repurposed for non-space activities.

Establishing dedicated plans for Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) — positioning Florida as a leader in next-generation aviation technologies.

Providing FDOT the framework to invest in the construction of vertiports, beginning with the first facility at SunTrax to support AAM research, testing and deployment.

With the signing of the bills, DeSantis said Florida will continue to position itself as a premier destination for global investment, advanced manufacturing, aerospace innovation and transportation development.

Lockheed Martin and UCF partnership

Dig deeper:

Also during the trip, Lockheed Martin and the University of Central Florida (UCF) announced plans to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding, establishing a partnership to advance workforce development, research collaboration and innovation in Florida.

The agreement will expand UCF’s College Work Experience Program, which currently supports more than 700 interns annually. The agreement will also significantly grow sponsored research efforts across multiple strategic areas, establish a tailored executive education program to meet Lockheed Martin’s evolving workforce needs, and create new opportunities to jointly pursue research funding.

'Florida's strong foundation'

What they're saying:

"Florida continues to set the national standard for economic growth, workforce development and innovation," DeSantis said. "With these bills, we are building on our state’s strong foundation to ensure that Florida remains at the forefront of aerospace and transportation advancement for decades to come."

"By signing this bill today, Gov. DeSantis showed his continued support of investing in transportation and solidified Florida’s commitment to propel innovation, enhance safety and increase efficiency to best serve Florida communities," Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue said. "FDOT is especially proud of this legislation and looks forward to turning bold ideas into action that maintains Florida’s position as a world-class transportation leader."

"The governor’s leadership of Florida’s delegates have shown statewide support for all facets — infrastructure, workforce and finance — for industries like aerospace, aviation, military, defense, transportation, logistics and manufacturing, industries that drive both great employment opportunities for Floridians and the defense of our nation," Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly said.

"The aerospace industry has long been a cornerstone of Florida’s economy and identity," Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd said. "I applaud the governor for signing these bills ensuring Florida’s tradition of advancing the frontiers of flight and space exploration will continue."

"Thank you to Gov. Ron DeSantis for signing this important legislation that will deepen Space Florida’s reach," President and CEO of Space Florida Rob Long said. "By expanding capital investment efforts internationally, Space Florida can tap into aerospace market capabilities and create stronger alliances with key partners while ensuring that innovations are developed and commercialized in Florida."

