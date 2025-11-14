Strawberry Festival 2026: Concerts, tickets and pricing, dates, theme

The Brief Alabama, Lonestar, Riley Green, and Dierks Bentley will headline the 2026 Strawberry Festival. The festival runs from February 26 - March 8, 2026, in Plant City. Advanced tickets available starting Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025.



Organizers have released the music lineup for the 2026 Strawberry Festival in Florida.

Alabama, Lonestar, Brantley Gilbert, Dierks Bentley, and the Offspring are some of the musical acts who will take the stage during the 11-day festival in the spring. This year's theme is "Still Growing."

Here's what to know about the music lineup, dates, and tickets.

2026 Strawberry Festival Music Lineup

Thurs., Feb. 26

10:30 a.m. JIMMY STURR & HIS ORCHESTRA

3:30 p.m. The Oak Ridge Boys

7:30 p.m. Alabama

Fri., Feb. 27

3:30 p.m. Jo Dee Messina

7:30 p.m. Jamey Johnson

Sat., Feb. 28

3:30 p.m. Lonestar

7:30 p.m. Ty Myers

Sun., Mar. 1

6:30 p.m. Riley Green featuring Hannah McFarland

Mon., Mar. 2

3:30 p.m. Gene Watson

7:30 p.m. To Be Announced

Tues., Mar. 3

3:30 p.m. Sandi Patty

7:30 p.m. Lauren Daigle

Wed., Mar. 4

3:30 p.m. John Foster

7:30 p.m. Brantley Gilbert

Thurs., Mar. 5

10:30 a.m. Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets

3:30 p.m. The Bellamy Brothers

7:30 p.m. Dierks Bentley

Fri., Mar. 6

3:30 p.m. The Marshall Tucker Band

7:30 p.m. Forrest Frank

Sat., Mar. 7

3:30 p.m. To Be Announced

7:30 p.m. The Offspring

Sun., Mar. 8

7:30 p.m. To Be Announced

What is this year's theme?

This year's theme is "Still Growing."

"‘Still Growing’ beautifully captures who we are as a Festival and as a community," said Florida Strawberry Festival Chairman of the Board Pam Warnock in a written statement.

"We are growing in the number of guests we welcome, in the rides and attractions we offer, in our agriculture and livestock shows, and in the strawberries that make Plant City so special. Each year we continue to evolve, and this theme reminds us that our story is still being written."

Strawberry Festival Tickets

General admission tickets are $5 for kids, 6-12, and $15 for adults, 13+. Children five and younger are free with paid adult admission.

Discount tickets are available at Publix grocery stores. Discount tickets are $4 for kids, 6-12, and $10 for adults, 13+.

Are tickets available now? Not yet. Tickets for the 2026 festival will go on sale beginning Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, a news release said.

Concert Tickets

Concert tickets do not include gate admission. While some concerts may be included with gate admission, most are separate fees. Concert tickets vary in price by date and artist, according to the festival's website. Click here for pricing details.

2026 Strawberry Festival Dates

The 2026 Strawberry Festival will run for 11 days, Feb. 26-Mar. 8, 2026. It is held at the festival grounds in Plant City, Florida, which is about an hour southwest of Orlando.

More information

Visit https://flstrawberryfestival.com for more information on the festival.