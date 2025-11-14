Strawberry Festival 2026: Concerts, tickets and pricing, dates, theme
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - Organizers have released the music lineup for the 2026 Strawberry Festival in Florida.
Alabama, Lonestar, Brantley Gilbert, Dierks Bentley, and the Offspring are some of the musical acts who will take the stage during the 11-day festival in the spring. This year's theme is "Still Growing."
Here's what to know about the music lineup, dates, and tickets.
2026 Strawberry Festival Music Lineup
Thurs., Feb. 26
10:30 a.m. JIMMY STURR & HIS ORCHESTRA
3:30 p.m. The Oak Ridge Boys
7:30 p.m. Alabama
Fri., Feb. 27
3:30 p.m. Jo Dee Messina
7:30 p.m. Jamey Johnson
Sat., Feb. 28
3:30 p.m. Lonestar
7:30 p.m. Ty Myers
Sun., Mar. 1
6:30 p.m. Riley Green featuring Hannah McFarland
Mon., Mar. 2
3:30 p.m. Gene Watson
7:30 p.m. To Be Announced
Tues., Mar. 3
3:30 p.m. Sandi Patty
7:30 p.m. Lauren Daigle
Wed., Mar. 4
3:30 p.m. John Foster
7:30 p.m. Brantley Gilbert
Thurs., Mar. 5
10:30 a.m. Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets
3:30 p.m. The Bellamy Brothers
7:30 p.m. Dierks Bentley
Fri., Mar. 6
3:30 p.m. The Marshall Tucker Band
7:30 p.m. Forrest Frank
Sat., Mar. 7
3:30 p.m. To Be Announced
7:30 p.m. The Offspring
Sun., Mar. 8
7:30 p.m. To Be Announced
What is this year's theme?
"‘Still Growing’ beautifully captures who we are as a Festival and as a community," said Florida Strawberry Festival Chairman of the Board Pam Warnock in a written statement.
"We are growing in the number of guests we welcome, in the rides and attractions we offer, in our agriculture and livestock shows, and in the strawberries that make Plant City so special. Each year we continue to evolve, and this theme reminds us that our story is still being written."
Strawberry Festival Tickets
General admission tickets are $5 for kids, 6-12, and $15 for adults, 13+. Children five and younger are free with paid adult admission.
Discount tickets are available at Publix grocery stores. Discount tickets are $4 for kids, 6-12, and $10 for adults, 13+.
Are tickets available now? Not yet. Tickets for the 2026 festival will go on sale beginning Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, a news release said.
Concert Tickets
Concert tickets do not include gate admission. While some concerts may be included with gate admission, most are separate fees. Concert tickets vary in price by date and artist, according to the festival's website. Click here for pricing details.
2026 Strawberry Festival Dates
The 2026 Strawberry Festival will run for 11 days, Feb. 26-Mar. 8, 2026. It is held at the festival grounds in Plant City, Florida, which is about an hour southwest of Orlando.
More information
Visit https://flstrawberryfestival.com for more information on the festival.
The Source: The Strawberry Festival released the music lineup for the 2026 event on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025.