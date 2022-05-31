Storms with lightning, hail possible for parts of Central Florida on Tuesday

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Tonight’s forecast high: 91 degrees

Tomorrow's forecast low: 71 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

Hot, humid conditions continue today with lower 90s likely inland, 80s along the coast. Showers and storm chances look rather limited from around Orlando and along the beaches, coverage remains in the 30% range there. Higher (50%) from around the theme parks over to the Gulf beaches. Could be a few strong or locally severe storms west of Orlando.

Heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and hail could all accompany the stronger storms.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

On this Tuesday, park visitors can expect hot and humid conditions with low-90s common during the afternoon. Rain chances will phase in mainly after 2pm. Coverage stands at 50%. Heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and small hail could all accompany the stronger storms.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Tuesday beach side: the day will start with mixed skies with mainly late morning-early PM showers and storms, coverage is quite low at 20%. Temperatures at the beaches will be in the mid 80s. Surf will be around 2ft or less with a moderate rip current risk. Winds will be out of the East at 5-15 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Hot-humid and down right tropical weather conditions will dominate the extended forecast. Highs near 90 and super high humidity. Rain chances will move up and down through the week as daily waves of moisture are guided through the region. Watching the tropics longer term as well so stay tuned for details as we head through the coming week. If some models are correct, the area could see quite a bit of rain this weekend.