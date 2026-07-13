Storm uproots tree, crushes cars outside Maitland home

The Brief Powerful storms uprooted a massive tree in Maitland on Friday, crushing two parked cars and damaging a home's roof; no one was injured. The homeowners said they felt the impact shake the house and are grateful the tree did not fall in the opposite direction. They are now working with insurance adjusters as experts remind Floridians to carry comprehensive auto coverage for storm damage.



A violent storm left a trail of destruction in a Maitland neighborhood on Friday night.

Two longtime Central Florida residents said they were stunned by the sheer power of the weather.

What Happened:

As strong storms rolled through the Orlando area on Friday evening, Maitland homeowners Vanessa Williams and her fiancé, Aaron, were inside their house when the weather took a sudden, drastic turn.

"At first it was like ‘Wooooo!’ and then I heard a crackling, and then suddenly, ‘Boom!’" Aaron recalled.

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Within moments, the sky turned black, and sheets of heavy wind slammed the neighborhood. The intense gusts ripped a massive tree entirely out of the ground directly in front of their house. The falling tree came crashing down, landing directly on top of both of the couple's parked cars and damaging the shingles on their roof.

Vanessa, who was working in the front room at the time, felt the impact vibrate through the house.

"I could feel the earth shatter! Apparently, that’s when the roots came down. All we heard is this rumbling sound… and then we hear a big crash!" Vanessa said.

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Despite the severe damage to their property, the couple is keeping things in perspective. "We’re just glad we are okay," Vanessa said. "Because if the wind pushed the other way, it would have gone right where I was sitting in the office."

What's next:

With the storm cleared, Williams and her fiancé are now entering the next phase of dealing with the aftermath: waiting to find out what their insurance policy will cover.

For the couple, navigating property damage of this scale is entirely new territory.

"We’re worried or concerned when we are purchasing insurance, or choosing the type of insurance—I always worry about bodily harm for the other people and ourselves," Vanessa explained. "And this is a new stepping stone."

They are currently documenting the structural damage to their roof shingles and working with auto insurance adjusters to assess the total loss of their two vehicles.

What you can do:

When severe weather hits, many drivers assume their standard auto insurance policy automatically covers storm damage. However, Florida insurance expert Karl Susman warns that homeowners need specific policies in place before disaster strikes.

To protect your vehicles from unpredictable storm damage, keep these expert tips in mind:

Understand the Difference in Coverage: You need to know how the two primary types of physical damage insurance work.

Collision Coverage: Covers your vehicle if it is in motion (e.g., if you hit another car or an object while driving).

Comprehensive Coverage: Covers damage to your vehicle when it is not in motion. This is the specific coverage required for incidents involving fire, theft, or a tree falling on a parked car.

Review Your Policy Annually: Don't wait for a storm to look at your paperwork. Check your declarations page to ensure you have comprehensive coverage active, not just liability or collision.

Document Everything Immediately: If a tree falls on your property or vehicle, take clear photos and videos from multiple angles before moving any debris. This provides vital evidence for your insurance adjuster.