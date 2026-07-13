Navy veteran helps rescue girl, dog from DeLand house fire

The Brief A Navy veteran rescued a girl and her dog from a house fire in DeLand before first responders arrived. A police officer, sheriff's deputy and the girl were treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns and are expected to recover. The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.



A Navy veteran is being credited with helping rescue a girl and her dog from a house fire in DeLand that also sent two first responders to the hospital with minor injuries.

The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at a home on Cascade Falls Lane, according to fire officials.1

Local perspective:

A neighbor's surveillance camera captured the moment the fire erupted as the girl's mother waited outside while her daughter and the family dog remained inside.

The veteran, who asked not to be identified, ran into the burning home before emergency crews arrived. The girl's mother said he rescued both her daughter and the dog.

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The veteran later told reporters he was "just being a good neighbor."

A DeLand police officer and a Volusia County sheriff's deputy also entered the home to assist with the rescue after arriving on scene within minutes, fire officials said.

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The girl, the police officer and the deputy were taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and minor burns. The veteran also sought medical evaluation for smoke inhalation but said he was not seriously injured.

All four are expected to recover.

Photos released by firefighters showed charred ceilings and soot-covered walls inside the home. Fire crews returned hours later to check for hotspots that could reignite.

What's next:

The Florida State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire. DeLand police are also expected to release body camera footage of the rescue.