Taste of Puerto Rico: How family-owned El Cilantrillo expanded to 4 Central Florida locations

The Brief What started as a single leap of faith in Kissimmee in 2017 has grown into El Cilantrillo, a successful chain of four authentic Puerto Rican restaurants operating across Central Florida. Founded by Hiram and Dianne Turull, the family-run business relies on multiple generations to handle daily operations while offering a comforting taste of home for displaced islanders. Looking ahead, the Turull family plans to expand their footprint to Florida's west coast to continue sharing their vibrant culture and heritage with a broader audience.



Since opening its doors in 2017, El Cilantrillo has grown into four restaurants across Central Florida with a mission of bringing authentic Puerto Rican cuisine to everyone.

How El Cilantrillo got its start

For Hiram and Dianne Turull, opening a restaurant was not always part of the plan.



"I didn't know that I was gonna open a restaurant," Hiram said. "I just wanted to be an entrepreneur."



The couple took a leap of faith in 2017, opening the first El Cilantrillo in Kissimmee.



That dream continued to grow, even through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, eventually expanding to four locations across the region.

The secret ingredient

Ask Hiram what he's most proud of, and it is his family.



Today, multiple generations of the Turull family help operate the business, with their children playing an active role in the company's daily operations.



"We are blessed that we have our children working within the organization," Hiram said. "That's our biggest asset... the family. That's why we are the secret to our success."

A connection to home

For many customers, El Cilantrillo offers more than authentic Puerto Rican food. It offers a connection to home.



Yilda Miranda and her husband moved to Central Florida from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. She said finding El Cilantrillo helped fill a void.



"My grandma, my mom, my everything," Yilda said. "When I want rice and beans and everything, I got what I want here."



From the hand-painted murals and island-inspired music to traditional dishes, every detail is designed to celebrate Puerto Rican culture.



"You feel like you are in Puerto Rico," Yilda said. "You feel family."

What's next:

With four restaurants now serving Central Florida, the Turull family said they are not slowing down.



Their next goal is expanding to Florida's west coast, while continuing their mission with everyone who walks through their doors.



"When you go to Puerto Rico, they're open for everybody," Hiram said. "And we want to be open for everybody."