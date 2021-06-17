Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day: Kohl’s, Walmart, Target and more

Kohl’s announced on Thursday it will be closing its doors on Thanksgiving this year, joining a growing list of major retailers that have made plans to do the same.

The retail store cited feedback from shoppers after last year’s closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic and plans to offer the same online deals ahead of one of the biggest shopping days of the year — Black Friday — just as it did in 2020.

"The decision comes after positive response from last year's closure on Thanksgiving Day, as well as evolving preferences in how and when customers want to shop during the holiday season. Kohl’s served millions of customers both in store and online throughout Black Friday week last year, and we look forward to delivering that same incredible experience to our customers again this year," according to a company news release.

Holiday hours, as well as hours for the week of Black Friday, will be announced at a later date, the company said.

Kohl’s decision to close on Thanksgiving comes after Best Buy, Target and Walmart announced the same plans earlier this year.

The retail companies announced similar triumphs, saying not only were they able to adapt to faster shipping methods for online shoppers and create seamless curbside pickup for in-store orders, employees will be given a well-deserved day off after a tumultuous 2020.

"Sales on same-day services grew 193 percent," Target said in its January statement, comparing the figures to 2019. "Drive Up grew more than 500 percent. Approximately 95 percent of Target’s sales were fulfilled by its stores."

Walmart commended their employees for last year’s work, calling their actions "nothing short of heroic." The big box retailer made the announcement June 4, saying all of its locations in the United States will close Nov. 25 as a "thank you" to employees "for their continued hard work during the pandemic."

"Throughout the pandemic, our associates have been nothing short of heroic in how they have stepped up to serve our customers and their communities," said Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S. "Closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day is one way we’re saying ‘thank you’ to our teams for their dedication and hard work this year. We hope everyone will take the opportunity to be with their loved ones during what’s always a special time."

