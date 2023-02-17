Inaugural 'Stop the Violence and Unity Walk' this weekend in Orlando

Residents of Orlando's Parramore neighborhood and community leaders will be gathering this weekend to speak out against juvenile crime. This comes after several teens were killed over the last few months, including one outside a Jones High School Football game.

The Stop the Violence and Unity Walk will start at Exploria Stadium on Church Street and end at Lake Lorna Doone Park.

Lt. Debra Clayton’s family will be joining the Inaugural march held in her name. She was killed back in 2017. Leaders from the faith-based community will also be joining in.

"We need help with the youth. We want to stop the violence, we want to stop the gun action, we want to stop the gang activity," explained Bishop Cal Stubbs of the Church of FDP Outreach Ministries.

His wife, Dr Annette Stubbs, Church of FDP Outreach Ministries agrees, "We’re coming together as a unit, as a family, as a community so we’re so thankful to everyone who’s coming on board to make a difference in the Orlando area."

The walk starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The Orlando Police Chief will be making remarks. There will also be other activities held at Lake Lorna Doone Park throughout the day.