Stolen vehicle chase leads to four arrests outside Target, officials say

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a stolen vehicle incident that began in Lake County and ended Friday evening at the Target on Daryl Carter Parkway, where four suspects were taken into custody.

According to officials, the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Lake County. Around 6:00 p.m., OCSO’s aviation unit located the vehicle, which eventually stopped in the Target parking lot. Deputies say the occupants then jumped out and ran.

The Florida Highway Patrol, which is leading the investigation, attempted to conduct a traffic stop before the suspects fled. With assistance from OCSO deputies, all four occupants were located and arrested.

This remains an active criminal investigation. Authorities are asking anyone seeking additional information to contact the Florida Highway Patrol.