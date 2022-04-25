Stolen credit card leads to chase, then shooting in Leesburg, according to Lake County Sheriff's Office

A Lake County Sheriff's Office deputy shot at a vehicle Monday afternoon after the driver of that vehicle began to drive towards the deputy, the sheriff's office said.

The agency said deputies were searching for a vehicle allegedly linked to an investigation into a stolen credit card being used at a Walmart in Leesburg. That vehicle was apparently found in the area of Lady Lake.

When the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver drove away and a brief chase began, the agency said.

At some point during the pursuit, the deputy got out of his vehicle and fired shots at the vehicle, which had three people inside of it. The law enforcement agency said the driver of that vehicle began to drive towards the deputy.

The chase ended at a mobile home park in Leesburg, where the three people allegedly abandoned the vehicle and ran away. All three were eventually taken into custody, according to Lake County T

Two of the alleged suspects were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the Sheriff's Office said. It was unclear if they were injured in the shooting, during the chase, or after running away from the vehicle.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting, as it standard with all shootings involving law enforcement officers.