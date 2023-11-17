Still no answers after Michelle Parker went missing 12 years ago from Orlando

Holidays for the Parker family have not been the same since Nov. 17, 2011. With the Thanksgiving holiday coming up, the vacant seat at the dinner table will be a reminder of their daughter Michelle’s disappearance.

"I don’t know if Michelle’s dead or alive, but, I’m hoping for the best," said Brad Parker, Michelle’s father.

"That beautiful face you see in the pictures, there was that beauty inside as well," said Gayle Parker, Michelle’s stepmother.

Brad and Gayle Parker, along with the rest of Michelle’s family still have no closure.

They are hoping and waiting for the day their daughter comes home.

12 years ago, Michelle Parker and her ex-fiancé, Dale Smith Jr. appeared on The People’s Court.

They went before a judge about a dispute involving a $5,000 ring.

Hours before it aired on television, Parker disappeared.

She was last seen taking her, then, 3-year-old twins to their father Smith Jr.’s house, reports say.

"With nobody, I don’t know if Michelle is alive or dead," her father said.

In a phone interview with FOX35, the tearful father reflected on how much he misses her.

Since she vanished, Orlando Police have not been able to recover a body.

Detectives did find her car ditched in a parking lot and her iPhone in a lake.

The sole person of interest in this case is Smith Jr. He has not been charged.

The couple's twins, now 15 years old, are growing up without their birth mother.

"The fact that they haven’t been able to spend time with her all these years, it’s such a loss for them that they don’t even know about," Parker’s stepmother said.

If you have any information on where Michelle Parker maybe – that could provide closure to her family, call OPD OR Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477)