Stewart, Sirois draw challengers

article

Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando, and Rep. Tyler Sirois, R-Merritt Island, have drawn challengers as they seek re-election in November.

Orlando Republican Joshua Anderson opened a campaign account this week to run against Stewart in Orange County’s Senate District 13, according to the state Division of Elections website. Stewart, who was first elected to the Senate in 2016, had raised $61,041 for her re-election bid as of Nov. 30, a finance report shows.

Meanwhile, Merritt Island Democrat Joan Marie Majid opened an account to run against Sirois in Brevard County’s House District 51. Sirois, who was elected to the seat in 2018, had raised $52,097 for his re-election campaign as of Nov. 30.