Stetson University to hold in-person graduations

In-person graduation ceremonies are returning to Stetson University in DeLand.

University officials say there will be four separate ceremonies:

83 graduate students will receive master's degrees on Friday, May 7 at 7 p.m.

599 undergraduate students will receive their degrees on Saturday, May 8 at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, May 9 at 9 a.m.

Commencement will take place at Spec Martin Memorial Stadium on East Euclid Avenue. The university expects 2,800 guests over the four ceremonies. More details can be found on Stetson's graduation website.

"We are pleased to be able to host commencement at the stadium once again," said Julie Hunter, director of University Events for Stetson. "Last year, we were able to host commencement on Stetson Green in December, and we are able to increase in-person participation at the stadium."

The events will also be live-streamed here so family and friends can participate virtually.