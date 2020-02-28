Steinmetz Hall opening delayed

article

The second and final phase of The Dr. Phillips Center won't be opening as soon as we thought, it's three weeks behind schedule.

The Performing Arts Center says tuning the acoustics of Steinmetz hall is part of what is delaying the opening. Rather than rush the process, the center decided to push back the timeline to later in the fall.

“Our donors, our guests and the artists who will perform here expect to experience one of the world’s greatest concert halls … and that’s exactly what we intend to deliver,” said Lorri Shaban, The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

As of now, an official opening date has not been set. The Center is working with productions on alternative performance spaces.

