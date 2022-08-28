5-year-old, 17-year-old killed in Fort Worth shooting

Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon that left a 5-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy dead. A toddler was also injured.

The shooting happened just before 2:15 p.m., outside a home on Steel Dust Drive, near Saginaw Boulevard and Boswell Road.

Police said an unknown number of suspects were traveling in a vehicle and shot at people outside the home. It fits the description of a drive-by-shooting.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said a group of people were in the front yard during the shooting.

The 5-year-old and 17-year-old were killed, and an 18-month-old boy suffered minor injuries.

Nearly two dozen shell casings are marked as evidence in the street.

"We're seeing violent crime on the rise across the country," Noakes said. "And unfortunately, we're seeing violent crime here in Fort Worth in numbers that we don't want to see. But when you have children who are murdered, completely senselessly, it adds just another level to that tragedy we're all experiencing."

There are no suspects in custody and investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.

Neighbors wonder what led to the shooting.

"We didn’t think we’d have this type of activity in this neighborhood. This is a first," Carla Galbreath said.

Galbreath’s 13-year-old grandson was home when gunfire blasted through the neighborhood.

"I thought someone was banging on my window, that’s how loud it was," Travien Fuller recalled.

They didn’t see who was responsible.

"You’re not safe at home, you’re not safe at the store, you’re not safe at church, you’re not safe anywhere so, you know, you just have to be aware of your surroundings," Galbreath said.

Chief Noakes said violent crime is always horrible, but it hurts even more when kids are victims.

"Fort Worth Police Department is going to put every resource necessary to this investigation to do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice as soon as possible," he said.