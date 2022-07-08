Stay Well Health Fair: Women can get breast exams, COVID tests, other health screenings Saturday in Orlando

article

The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated's "Stay Well Health Fair" was held Friday, and runs against on Saturday. It's a way for women who do not have insurance to receive crucial health screenings, including breast exams.

The event runs again on Saturday, July 8, 2022, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Orange Blossom Family Health Center in Orlando, 4426 Old Winter Garden Road, Orlando, FL 32811.

"For some women, particularly those who don’t have insurance, this may be the only way that they have access to this screening. It could save a life," said member Sherri Owens.

"Particularly African American and Latina communities, those women are at a very high risk of getting breast cancer and when they do get it, sometimes the results can be very devastating. So we want to make sure that women are able to catch this early," she said.

Commissioner Bakari Burns of Orlando, who is also the C.E.O. of the health center, said many women may have skipped doctor appointments during the pandemic, which makes this event ever more important.

"The pandemic did uncover a lot of the health disparities that exist between different ethnic minorities, so we as a community just need to be proactive in ensuring that everyone has access to quality healthcare services," he said.

But, the event is not limited to mammograms or breast exams. People can receive the COVID-19 vaccine, boosters, COVID-19 test kits, and HIV testing.

About 80 women have already filled the slots for the mobile mammogram. All the other services like COVID testing and vaccines, HIV testing and more are available with no appointment needed.