Orlando weather forecast: Severe thunderstorm watch expires; isolated showers still possible

5PM

FOX 35 meteorologist Noah Bergren said there is still a chance for some strong storms to develop through roughly 7 p.m. Wednesday night, but the larger severe storm threat appears to have ended.

4PM

The National Weather Service has canceled the severe thunderstorm watch issued for several counties in Central Florida, including Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Volusia counties.

12:45PM

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Brevard County until 1:30 p.m. That warning is issued when severe thunderstorms are occurring or imminent in the warning area. Severe thunderstorms can include wind gusts of 58 mph or higher/ hail one inch in diameter or larger.

11AM

The tornado watch issued earlier Wednesday morning for several counties in Central Florida has expired.

There is a severe thunderstorm watch until 5 p.m. for much of Central Florida: Brevard County, Lake County, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County, and Volusia County.

Weather threats: Strong to severe storms with damaging winds between 40-60 mph, coin-sized hail, frequent lightning, and potential for a tornado.

6AM

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Lake and Volusia counties until 6:45 a.m.

5AM

A tornado watch has been issued for several counties in Central Florida until 11 a.m. Wednesday: Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Sumter, and Volusia counties.

Tornado watch vs. warning: A watch means weather conditions are favorable for tornadoes to develop; a warning means a tornado has been confirmed via radar or a trained weather spotter. Seek shelter when a warning is issued.

4AM

A tornado warning has been issued for Volusia County until 5 a.m.

Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Sumter, and Volusia counties all under a tornado watch until 11 a.m.

Several severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for parts of Central Florida.

FOX 35 has declared Wednesday a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day as clusters of thunderstorms — some with the potential to be severe — are expected to make their way across Central Florida.

The window for storms to develop is from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Scattered strong storms are possible through 2 p.m. Straight line wind gusts are the primary threat, followed by hail and a few tornadoes.

Rain will fall at greater than 3" per hour which could result in some minor flooding in slow drainage areas. We're specifically watching southern Volusia and northern/central coastal Brevard County just after lunchtime for a more significant threat of twisters.

The overall rain chance Wednesday is 80%. This is all thanks to a weak cold front moving through today, in cahoots with an upper level trough. Together, they'll squeeze out all this humidity in the form of heavy storms with some rotating.

Ultimately, this front moves south today and dries things out for Thursday/Friday and allows temps to rebound into the mid-90s.

Looking ahead for this weekend, we're back to the afternoon thunderstorm threat with sea breeze storms each day.

