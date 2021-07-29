Stay hydrated! 'Feels like' temperatures to reach triple digits

It's going to be another hot one in Central Florida with ‘feels like’ temperatures getting into the triple digits on Thursday.

Temperatures across Central Florida will be mostly in the 90s, but the heat index will be north of 100 degrees.

While high temperatures will hit in the solid low-90s this afternoon, you have to also consider the tremendous amounts of tropical humidity and the impacts that has on air temps. The heat index or "feels like" temperatures will range from 101°-105° during peak heating and before widespread showers and storms develop.

If you're working outside, be sure to wear loose comfortable clothing and drink plenty of water.

Highs in Orlando will be around 92 and 91 in Leesburg.

Rain is still in the mix for Thursday with about a 60-percent chance. On Friday, rain chances drop a bit to 50-percent.

