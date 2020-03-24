Drive-thru testing opens Wednesday at Orange County Convention Center for 65 and older, first responders

article

A drive-thru testing site is opening at the Orange County Convention Center.

The drive-thru testing begins at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

A news release said testing will be available for individuals who are 65 years or older who have COVID-19 symptoms and first responders and healthcare workers.

Health officials said those 65 and older must have an on-site temperature of 99.6 or higher and respiratory symptoms.

RELATED: Orange County issues stay-at-home order to begin Thursday evening

They must also bring a valid ID.

First responders (firefighters, law enforcement/corrections and medical staff with a valid agency ID) do not have to have symptoms to be tested.

Advertisement

The test site is drive-thru only and will be limited to 250 tests per day, according to the release.

Health officials say clients will be pre-screened, then civilian nurses will conduct additional screening to determine eligibility for testing.

RELATED: Senate leaders, White House reach deal on $2 trillion coronavirus aid package

Those who meet the criteria will then be directed to the testing area.

National Guard medics will be administering specimen collection, which involves swabbing the nasal cavity, and packaging, the news release said.

Those tested will be given instructions on how to receive their results.

The testing site is located at the North Concourse parking lot at the Orange County Convention Center, located at 9400 Universal Blvd. in Orlando.