Statewide Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old girl from Miami

article

A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl last seen Wednesday in Miami.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is asking for the public's help to find Liat Shamir, who was last seen in the 2300 block of NE 193 Street in Miami between 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on May 5.

Investigators said the teen was wearing all black clothing.

Liat is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 103 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts is asked to call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-8477, or dial 911.