Expand / Collapse search

Statewide alert issued for 2 Florida boys missing out of Volusia County: FDLE

By
Updated  December 4, 2024 3:34pm EST
Volusia County
FOX 35 Orlando
article

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is asking for the public's help in locating 1-year-old Zhavion Watson (left) and 4-year-old Zyvel Watson (center) who were reported missing out of Volusia County. The children may be in the company of

Expand

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is asking for the public's help in locating two young boys reported missing out of Volusia County. 

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Zhavion Watson and 4-year-old Zyvel Watson. Both children were last seen near the 2100 block of Oak Meadow Circle in South Daytona and may be in the company of 35-year-old James Watson III, officials said.

Authorities believe they could be traveling in a white 2016 BMW X6, that bears the Florida tag number DRS3997 or in a gold 2005 Hummer H2, with the temporary Florida tag number DSS9432. 

Anyone with information about their location is asked to contact the South Daytona Police Department at 386-323-3568 or 911.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: