Statewide alert issued for 2 Florida boys missing out of Volusia County: FDLE

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is asking for the public's help in locating two young boys reported missing out of Volusia County.

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Zhavion Watson and 4-year-old Zyvel Watson. Both children were last seen near the 2100 block of Oak Meadow Circle in South Daytona and may be in the company of 35-year-old James Watson III, officials said.

Authorities believe they could be traveling in a white 2016 BMW X6, that bears the Florida tag number DRS3997 or in a gold 2005 Hummer H2, with the temporary Florida tag number DSS9432.

Anyone with information about their location is asked to contact the South Daytona Police Department at 386-323-3568 or 911.

