State Road 516 will be high-tech Florida toll road connecting Lake, Orange counties

The Central Florida Expressway Authority is breaking ground on a project that will revolutionize transportation infrastructure in Lake and Orange counties.

Spanning 4.4 miles and divided into three segments, State Road 516 Lake/Orange Expressway aims to bridge the connectivity gap between Lake and Orange counties, catering to the region's burgeoning residential, commercial, and medical sectors. Notably, this expressway is primed to become a pioneering test bed for electric in-vehicle charging, marking a significant leap towards sustainable transportation solutions.

Lake County Commissioner Sean Parks, a Central Florida Expressway Authority member, is excited about the estimated $546 million road.

"It goes through an area that we have planned now for about 15 years, called ‘Wellness Way,’ and it will relieve traffic," he said.

One of the road's objectives is to enhance connectivity between Lake and Orange counties, accommodating the projected growth and bolstering accessibility with the Horizon West Town Center.

Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) has begun construction on the State Road 516 Lake/Orange Expressway. It will connect U.S. Highway 27 to State Road 429 near Horizon West.

One of the lanes on the planned toll road will be able to charge electric vehicles as they pass over the road.

"There are sensors within the vehicles that are driving over it in a sense that will have tripped the current, and it charges it as it’s driving over it only," Parkes explained.

For the charge to work, vehicle owners must install specific mechanics in their vehicles.

While this roadway is the first of its kind, Commissioner Parks says it could also revolutionize the transport of goods.

Construction is expected to last until late 2027.