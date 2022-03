article

Clermont Police are investigating after a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian with serious bodily injury.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. Saturday morning on State Road 50 in Clermont.

Police say the person was in the area of eastbound SR 50 at the on ramp of Highway 27 when the accident happened.

Traffic was shutdown for over an hour, rerouting cars from SR 50 to southbound Hwy 27.