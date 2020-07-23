State Rep. Randy Fine has warning for others after testing positive for COVID-19

State Representative Randy Fine, his wife, and their two sons just found out they have COVID-19.

FOX 35 News held a video chat with him while he is quarantined at home.

“We don’t have really bad symptoms,” Rep. Fine said. “I mean, all four of us are sick, but we’re sick in different ways. Everybody has different symptoms. I’ve had a cough. My wife has lost her sense of taste. My oldest, until today, hasn’t really felt bad at all. My youngest felt like he had the flu.”

Fine said his family had someone over at their house who later tested positive. His wife also was exposed to two other people who had coronavirus. She tested positive first. He said he took several rapid tests and swab tests and tested negative.

“Quick tests are not as reliable as PCR tests,” Fine said. “Furthermore, you can get a negative, even if you’re positive because the virus hasn’t had enough time to build up in your system yet. Remember, it took me two PCR tests before I came back positive and both quick tests I took came back negative.”

Fine said his family has been taking precautions since the pandemic started and still got COVID-19. So, his message to others is to listen to the warnings.

“All of our exposures were in small private settings,” Fine said. “When we’re out and about, we’re wearing masks and we’re not doing a lot of extra stuff. I did not have to call a lot of people that I saw last week because I haven’t seen many people. So, you can take this thing seriously and you can still get it.”