Extreme heat warning issued in Central Florida on Tuesday. How hot will Orlando get?

The Brief An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for Central Florida Tuesday, with highs near 100° and feels-like temps up to 115°. Orlando may tie a 1949 record at 99°. Some relief is expected by evening as storms move in.



A dangerous heat wave is gripping Central Florida on Tuesday, prompting an Extreme Heat Warning across most of the region.

This warning is in place as temperatures are expected to soar to hazardous levels this afternoon. Highs will be a degree or two either side of 100° for inland areas, and closer to the mid-90s along the coast.

Dangerous heat wave: How hot will it get?

Local perspective:

In Orlando, the high will reach 99 degrees—tying the record set back in 1949—but with humidity factored in, it will feel more like 110 to 115 degrees or higher, according to FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Jessica Dobson.

Extreme Heat Warning Today

Timeline:

An Extreme Heat Warning has been issued for most of the Central Florida region from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. This will be the window of time when we expect the hottest and most uncomfortable of temperatures to take shape.

Extreme Heat Warning vs. Heat Advisory: What's the difference?

Dig deeper:

According to the National Weather Service, an Extreme Heat Warning is issued when dangerously high heat and humidity pose a severe risk of heat-related illnesses, often with heat index values exceeding 105°F for several hours.

A Heat Advisory, however, is issued for less intense heat conditions that still pose a risk but are generally less severe than those warranting an Extreme Heat Warning.

Extreme Heat Warning Map

What is a heat dome? Is there a heat dome over Florida?

According to FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Noah Bergren, a heat dome is a figurative shield over the atmosphere that prevents rain from forming for the most part and traps heat in the lower atmosphere.

The normal high temperature is 92 degrees for the Orlando area this week, and it does not get higher than 92 during the year.

Bergren said the heat doesn't really end on a certain day, but tapers gradually through the week as the heat dome moves back over the Southwest United States.

The excessive heat in our region should come to a close on Tuesday, as storms will help provide limited relief.

How to stay safe during extreme heat

What you can do:

When this warning is in effect, officials advise postponing or rescheduling outdoor activities, especially during the hottest part of the day.

If you must be outside, they encourage drinking plenty of water and taking frequent breaks in the shade. Stay in a cool place, especially during the heat of the day and evening.