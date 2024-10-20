State of Florida opens Comfort Stations in Volusia County

Three comfort stations have opened for Volusia County residents impacted by Hurricane Milton. According to the County's social media pages, each site offers restrooms, showers, and laundry trailers. Each station will be open and operating 24 hours a day.

Stations are set up at the following locations:

Pierson Town Center - 116 W. 1st. Ave., Pierson

Stone Island - 401 Stone Island Road, Enterprise

Road & Bridge Office - 2560 W. State Road 44, Deland (access via Carlis Road)

Officials also say, because FEMA has declared Volusia County a disaster area, residents impacted by Hurricane Milton can apply for federal assistance.

Applications can be submitted online at www.disasterassistance.gov, through the FEMA mobile app or by calling 800-621-3362.