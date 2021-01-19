State capitol to light up in honor of COVID-19 victims

article

The Florida Capitol will be illuminated amber on Tuesday as part of the Biden-Harris inauguration’s national moment of unity and remembrance for the more than 397,000 American lives lost to COVID-19.

Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried requested the capitol lighting, according to a news release from her office. Fried is the only state-wide elected Democrat in Florida.

State capitols and town halls across the nation are set to illuminate on Tuesday alongside the first-ever lighting display around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Poll in Washington.

More than 24,136 Floridians have died from COVID-19 since the coronavirus began in March.

"It’s my honor to request that Florida’s Capitol be lit in their memory, with hope for brighter days ahead," Fried said in the news release.