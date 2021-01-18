Billboard in Orlando requests tips on the U.S. Capitol violence

article

A billboard has gone up in Orlando asking for tips on the U.S. Capitol violence.

FOX 35 located the billboard at I-4 and S.R. 408 on Monday. It requests tips for people involved in the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

The billboard says to report any tips you may have to fbi.gov/USCapitol or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The FBI on Sunday released photos of seven men it says attacked a D.C. police officer during the riot on Capitol Hill. It is just one of an array of videos and images that emerged showing some police posing with protesters, but many more officers being brutalized or humiliated by pro-Trump activists.

The FBI so far has made over 100 arrests in connection with the assault on Capitol Hill and that that number is expected to increase exponentially.

