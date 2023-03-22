State Attorney Monique Worrell to discuss deadly shooting outside Jones High School

More information is expected to be released from State Attorney Monique Worrell over her decision not to press charges against the person accused in a deadly shooting outside an Orlando high school last November.

Her office says an eyewitness gave contradicting stories about the night that someone opened fire at Jones High School after a football game, killing 19-year-old Gamaine Brown and injuring three others.

The report says the teen's description does not match the description from the 15-year-old witness at the scene. Now charges against a 17-year-old suspect who was arrested in December have been dropped, citing not enough evidence.

RELATED: Grandfather of victim in Jones High shooting wants added security at football games

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith released a statement saying in part:

"It is both disappointing and disheartening to see the unfair criticism coming from the state attorney’s office regarding the hard work of our detectives pursuing justice for the victims and their families in this case. Our detectives worked directly with her office and remained in constant contact with the prosecutor regarding the investigative work being done."

Orlando police are still working to track down Brown's killer.

Worrell's news conference will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.