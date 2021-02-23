State Attorney finishes review of New Smyrna Beach shooting involving law enforcement

State officials have found that no further action is required after several Central Florida officers and a deputy were placed on administrative leave after a shooting.

The Office of the State Attorney, Seventh Judicial Circuit of Florida -- covers Volusia, Flagler, Putnam, and St. Johns Counties -- released a statement regarding the use of force investigation on Tuesday.

It said that no further action is warranted regarding Cpl. Ralph Hunnefeld, Officer David McCallister, and Officer Margaret Deal of the New Smyrna Beach Police Department and Deputy Brady Bergeron of the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred in November 2020. A Port Orange police officer tried to stop a driver who sped off, initiating a chase. Officers followed the car as it headed toward New Smyrna Beach. A Volusia County Sheriff's deputy was eventually able to stop him using stop sticks.

When the suspect got out of his car, they said that he shot at law enforcement, hitting a New Smyrna Beach police officer, and ran off. He was killed by law enforcement though as they shot back. He was identified as 25-year-old Matthew Thomas of Holly Hill.

The officer who was shot was reportedly Cpl. Ralph Hunnefeld. He survived.

Per standard protocol, the officers and deputy involved in the shooting were temporarily placed on administrative leave. With the new statement from the State Attorney's Office, no further action is needed against Cpl. Ralph Hunnefeld, Officer David McCallister, and Officer Margaret Deal of the New Smyrna Beach Police Department and Deputy Brady Bergeron of the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

