Stardust Racers reopens days after coaster stalls at Epic Universe

The Brief Stardust Racers at Epic Universe reopened on Thursday. The coaster was closed for a few days after the trains stalled on the track. Stardust Racers reaches speeds of 62 mph and heights of up to 133 feet.



Stardust Racers, the dual-launch coaster at Universal’s Epic Universe, reopened Thursday days after the coaster stalled on the track.

Both coaster trains "valleyed" (failed to clear one of the peaks) and got stuck on Sunday.

High wind gusts and the cold weather over the weekend, likely contributed to the coaster coming to a stop, according to experts.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Universal Orlando has not commented on what caused the coaster to stall.

On Monday, a crane was brought on site near the attraction to remove trains from the valley. By Thursday, the ride had reopened.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The coaster had a 120-minute wait shortly after reopening, according to the Universal Orlando app.

Stardust Racers in May along with the rest of Epic Universe. The coaster, located in the Celestial Park area of the theme park, reaches speeds of 62 mph and heights of up to 133 feet.