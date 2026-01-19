Stardust Racers roller coaster stalls at Epic Universe amid cold, windy weather

The Brief Universal Orlando’s Stardust Racers stalled Sunday, leaving the coaster stuck in a valley. Experts say high winds and cold temperatures likely slowed the ride, preventing it from clearing a peak. The attraction remained closed Monday as staff analyzed data to determine the cause.



Universal Orlando’s new thrill ride, Stardust Racers, came to an unexpected stop Sunday.

That left the roller coaster stranded in a valley, experts say.

The dual-launch coaster, which can reach speeds of 62 mph, failed to clear its second peak due to a combination of high winds and unusually cold temperatures.

Big picture view:

Ride specialist Daniel Leavelle said the stoppage is rare but not unprecedented. "Stardust Racers actually valleyed a little over a year ago during testing," he said, noting that weather conditions likely contributed to the slowdown.

Meteorologist TJ Springer of the FOX 35 Storm Team explained that gusts of 55 to 60 mph across Central Florida, combined with the cold, may have reduced the coaster’s momentum.

Leavelle added that colder temperatures can affect lubrication, further slowing the train.

The ride was closed for the remainder of Sunday, and a check of Universal’s app showed it remained closed Monday. Leavelle said it typically takes a full day to analyze the data and logs to determine the precise cause.

Universal Orlando has not issued an official statement.