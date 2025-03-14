St. Patrick's Day events in Central Florida: Here's how you can attend

The Brief St. Patrick's Day is on Monday, March 17. The annual holiday commemorates the death of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, and is a day for celebrating Irish culture and heritage, with traditions including parades, wearing green, and enjoying Irish food and drink. Central Florida offers myriad ways to celebrate the Irish holiday in style, including live entertainment, festivals, and special food and drink offerings.



With St. Patrick's Day right around the corner, here's everything you need to know to celebrate the holiday in Irish-style across Central Florida.

What is St. Patrick's Day?

The backstory:

St. Patrick's Day is celebrated annually on March 17. This year, the holiday falls on a Monday.

The holiday commemorates the death of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, and is a day for celebrating Irish culture and heritage, with traditions including parades, wearing green, and enjoying Irish food and drink.

How to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Central Florida

Central Florida offers myriad ways to celebrate the Irish holiday in style, including live entertainment, festivals, and special food and drink offerings.

Brevard County

Here's how you can celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Brevard County.

Saint Patrick’s Day Celebration at Hogan’s Irish Pub in Cocoa

WHEN: 11 a.m. to late

WHERE: 200 Willard St., Suite 1A & B, Cocoa

WHAT: Featuring music from musicians straight from Ireland, Irish dancers, corned beef and cabbage, Irish whiskey, and more.

TICKETS: Free

MORE INFO: Click here

St. Patrick’s Fest in downtown Melbourne

WHEN: Three-day festival kicking off Saturday, March 15

WHERE: Meg O’Malley’s; 812 E. New Haven Ave., Melbourne

WHAT: Irish music and entertainment, food trucks and vendors, activities and games, draft beer, and more.

TICKETS: Free

MORE INFO: Click here

Lake County

Here's how you can celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Lake County.

Irish Fest 2025 in Clermont

WHEN: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 15, to 9 p.m. Sunday, March 16

WHERE: Suncreek Brewery; 790 W. Minneola Ave., #Unit 3, Clermont

WHAT: Live music, delicious Irish food and beer, and family fun.

TICKETS: Free

MORE INFO: Click here

Shamrockin' Fest BBQ & Beer Festival in downtown Leesburg

WHEN: Friday, March 14 and Saturday, March 15

WHERE: Downtown Leesburg

WHAT: Parades, live performances, leprechaun wrestling, more than 40 food tastings, more than 25 alcohol tastings, and more.

TICKETS: Starting at $10

MORE INFO: Click here

Orange County

Here's how you can celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Orange County.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Boxi Park

WHEN: Saturday, March 15

WHERE: Boxi Park in Lake Nona; 6877 Tavistock Lakes Blvd., Orlando

WHAT: Live entertainment with Irish music and dancers from 1 to 8 p.m.

TICKETS: Free

MORE INFO: Click here

St. Patrick's Day Celebration at SeaWorld

WHEN: March 13-17 and March 20-23

WHERE: SeaWorld Orlando; 7007 Sea World Drive, Orlando

WHAT: Enjoy a taste of St. Patrick's Day at SeaWorld Orlando as part of its Seven Seas Food Festival. The park will transform into the Emerald Isle where guests will become immersed in lively entertainment and delectable Irish cuisine.

TICKETS: Included with park admission

MORE INFO: Click here

Celticfest 2025 at Crooked Can Brewing Company in Winter Garden

WHEN: March 14-16

WHERE: Crooked Can Brewing Company; 426 W. Plant St., Winter Garden

WHAT: Live Celtic music, Irish dancers, Crooked Can beers and delicious food from Plant Street Market.

TICKETS: Free

MORE INFO: Click here

Hamlin St. Patrick’s Day Block Party

WHEN: 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 16

WHERE: Hamlin green space; 14111 Shoreside Way, Winter Garden

WHAT: Irish dancers, live music, stilt walkers, face painting, yard games, kids crafts, face painting, photo booths and more.

TICKETS: Free

MORE INFO: Click here

Mighty St. Patrick’s Festival at Raglan Road in Disney Springs

WHEN: March 14-17

WHERE: Raglan Road Irish Pub at Disney Springs; 1640 Buena Vista Drive, Orlando

WHAT: Irish bands, dancers and cuisine.

TICKETS: $20 cover for guests 18+

MORE INFO: Click here

All-day celebration at Fiddler’s Green Pub in Winter Park

WHEN: Monday, March 17

WHERE: Fiddler’s Green Pub in Winter Park; 544 Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park

WHAT: Live entertainment all day.

TICKETS: Free

MORE INFO: Click here

Howl at the Moon Orlando St. Patrick’s Day Party

WHEN: Doors open at 7 p.m. March 14-17

WHERE: Howl at the Moon Orlando; 8815 International Drive, Orlando

WHAT: Drink specials, live music and more.

TICKETS: Free

MORE INFO: Click here

Orlando St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl

WHEN: Saturday, March 15

WHERE: Elixir Kitchen and Bar; 9 W. Washington St., Orlando

WHAT: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day weekend in style by exploring the hottest bars in town, enjoying exclusive drink specials and soaking in the festive atmosphere with your crew.

TICKETS: Starting at $19.99

MORE INFO: Click here

Osceola County

Here's how you can celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Osceola County.

City of St. Cloud’s Paint the Cloud Green — Light Parade & Street Party

WHEN: 7:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 15

WHERE: Parade starts at Lakeshore Boulevard

WHAT: Parade, live music, kids activities, food trucks and more.

TICKETS: Free

MORE INFO: Click here

St Pattys Day at Krush Brau Park and Beer Garden

WHEN: Saturday, March 15

WHERE: Krush Brau Park Portal Immersion Center, 2198 4 Winds Blvd., Kissimmee

WHAT: Fun, music and, of course, plenty of beer!

TICKETS: Free

MORE INFO: Click here

3-Day Weekend Street Party Celebration

WHEN: March 15-17

WHERE: Promenade at Sunset Walk at Margaritaville Resort Orlando; 8000 Fins Up Circle, Kissimmee

WHAT: Live bands, dueling pianos, deejays, street performers, car show, artisan craft market and more.

TICKETS: Free

MORE INFO: Click here

Seminole County

Here's how you can celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Seminole County.

St. Patrick’s Day Festival in Oviedo

WHEN: 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 15

WHERE: Center Lake Park; 299 Center Lake Lane, Oviedo

WHAT: Stilt walkers, face-painting, photo booth, balloon artists, green beer, vendors, food trucks and more.

TICKETS: Free

MORE INFO: Click here

St Paddy’s Day Shakedown Block Party

WHEN: Starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 15

WHERE: Downtown Sanford

WHAT: Live bands, traditional bagpipers, live wrestling, food trucks, vendors, kids zone and more.

TICKETS: Free

MORE INFO: Click here

Grafton Street Saint Patrick's Day Weekend Celebration!

WHEN: March 14-17

WHERE: Grafton Street Pub; 7055 Co Rd 46A, Lake Mary

WHAT: Live music and deejays, Irish dancers and bagpipe players, Irish-themed food and drink specials, kid-friendly activities, and more.

TICKETS: Starting at $10

MORE INFO: Click here

Sumter County

Here's how you can celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Sumter County.

St. Patrick’s Day Festival Spanish Springs

WHEN: 3 to 9 p.m. Monday, March 17

WHERE: Spanish Springs Town Square; 1120 Main St., The Villages

WHAT: Strolling performers, bagpipe players, golf cart parade, market and food vendors, and more.

TICKETS: Free

MORE INFO: Click here

St. Patrick’s Day Festival at Lake Sumter Landing in The Villages

WHEN: 4 to 9 p.m. March 13-14

WHERE: Lake Sumter Landing in The Villages; 1000 Lake Sumter Landing, The Villages

WHAT: Live entertainment, stilt walkers, event and market vendors, food and drink, and more.

TICKETS: Free

MORE INFO: Click here

Marion County

Here's how you can celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Marion County.

St. Patrick’s Day at The Lodge Ocala

WHEN: Starting at 6 p.m. Monday, March 17

WHERE: The Lodge Ocala; 36 S. Magnolia Ave., Ocala

WHAT: Bagpipe music, green beer, Irish food offerings and more.

TICKETS: Free

MORE INFO: Click here

Downtown Ocala St. Patricks' Day Celebration!

WHEN: Starts at 5 p.m. Monday, March 17

WHERE: Downtown Ocala Square

WHAT: This St. Patrick’s Day event will bring the community together for an evening of tradition, excitement, and unforgettable memories.

TICKETS: Free

Drinking Around the World Bar Crawl

WHEN: Starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 15

WHERE: The Lodge Ocala; 36 S. Magnolia Ave., Ocala

WHAT: Live music, themed drinks and the ultimate St. Patty’s Day vibes!

MORE INFO: Click here

