St. Patrick's Day events in Central Florida: Here's how you can attend
CENTRAL FLORIDA - With St. Patrick's Day right around the corner, here's everything you need to know to celebrate the holiday in Irish-style across Central Florida.
What is St. Patrick's Day?
The backstory:
St. Patrick's Day is celebrated annually on March 17. This year, the holiday falls on a Monday.
The holiday commemorates the death of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, and is a day for celebrating Irish culture and heritage, with traditions including parades, wearing green, and enjoying Irish food and drink.
How to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Central Florida
Central Florida offers myriad ways to celebrate the Irish holiday in style, including live entertainment, festivals, and special food and drink offerings.
Brevard County
Here's how you can celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Brevard County.
Saint Patrick’s Day Celebration at Hogan’s Irish Pub in Cocoa
- WHEN: 11 a.m. to late
- WHERE: 200 Willard St., Suite 1A & B, Cocoa
- WHAT: Featuring music from musicians straight from Ireland, Irish dancers, corned beef and cabbage, Irish whiskey, and more.
- TICKETS: Free
- MORE INFO: Click here
St. Patrick’s Fest in downtown Melbourne
- WHEN: Three-day festival kicking off Saturday, March 15
- WHERE: Meg O’Malley’s; 812 E. New Haven Ave., Melbourne
- WHAT: Irish music and entertainment, food trucks and vendors, activities and games, draft beer, and more.
- TICKETS: Free
- MORE INFO: Click here
Lake County
Here's how you can celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Lake County.
Irish Fest 2025 in Clermont
- WHEN: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 15, to 9 p.m. Sunday, March 16
- WHERE: Suncreek Brewery; 790 W. Minneola Ave., #Unit 3, Clermont
- WHAT: Live music, delicious Irish food and beer, and family fun.
- TICKETS: Free
- MORE INFO: Click here
Shamrockin' Fest BBQ & Beer Festival in downtown Leesburg
- WHEN: Friday, March 14 and Saturday, March 15
- WHERE: Downtown Leesburg
- WHAT: Parades, live performances, leprechaun wrestling, more than 40 food tastings, more than 25 alcohol tastings, and more.
- TICKETS: Starting at $10
- MORE INFO: Click here
Orange County
Here's how you can celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Orange County.
St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Boxi Park
- WHEN: Saturday, March 15
- WHERE: Boxi Park in Lake Nona; 6877 Tavistock Lakes Blvd., Orlando
- WHAT: Live entertainment with Irish music and dancers from 1 to 8 p.m.
- TICKETS: Free
- MORE INFO: Click here
St. Patrick's Day Celebration at SeaWorld
- WHEN: March 13-17 and March 20-23
- WHERE: SeaWorld Orlando; 7007 Sea World Drive, Orlando
- WHAT: Enjoy a taste of St. Patrick's Day at SeaWorld Orlando as part of its Seven Seas Food Festival. The park will transform into the Emerald Isle where guests will become immersed in lively entertainment and delectable Irish cuisine.
- TICKETS: Included with park admission
- MORE INFO: Click here
Celticfest 2025 at Crooked Can Brewing Company in Winter Garden
- WHEN: March 14-16
- WHERE: Crooked Can Brewing Company; 426 W. Plant St., Winter Garden
- WHAT: Live Celtic music, Irish dancers, Crooked Can beers and delicious food from Plant Street Market.
- TICKETS: Free
- MORE INFO: Click here
Hamlin St. Patrick’s Day Block Party
- WHEN: 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 16
- WHERE: Hamlin green space; 14111 Shoreside Way, Winter Garden
- WHAT: Irish dancers, live music, stilt walkers, face painting, yard games, kids crafts, face painting, photo booths and more.
- TICKETS: Free
- MORE INFO: Click here
Mighty St. Patrick’s Festival at Raglan Road in Disney Springs
- WHEN: March 14-17
- WHERE: Raglan Road Irish Pub at Disney Springs; 1640 Buena Vista Drive, Orlando
- WHAT: Irish bands, dancers and cuisine.
- TICKETS: $20 cover for guests 18+
- MORE INFO: Click here
All-day celebration at Fiddler’s Green Pub in Winter Park
- WHEN: Monday, March 17
- WHERE: Fiddler’s Green Pub in Winter Park; 544 Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
- WHAT: Live entertainment all day.
- TICKETS: Free
- MORE INFO: Click here
Howl at the Moon Orlando St. Patrick’s Day Party
- WHEN: Doors open at 7 p.m. March 14-17
- WHERE: Howl at the Moon Orlando; 8815 International Drive, Orlando
- WHAT: Drink specials, live music and more.
- TICKETS: Free
- MORE INFO: Click here
Orlando St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl
- WHEN: Saturday, March 15
- WHERE: Elixir Kitchen and Bar; 9 W. Washington St., Orlando
- WHAT: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day weekend in style by exploring the hottest bars in town, enjoying exclusive drink specials and soaking in the festive atmosphere with your crew.
- TICKETS: Starting at $19.99
- MORE INFO: Click here
Osceola County
Here's how you can celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Osceola County.
City of St. Cloud’s Paint the Cloud Green — Light Parade & Street Party
- WHEN: 7:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 15
- WHERE: Parade starts at Lakeshore Boulevard
- WHAT: Parade, live music, kids activities, food trucks and more.
- TICKETS: Free
- MORE INFO: Click here
St Pattys Day at Krush Brau Park and Beer Garden
- WHEN: Saturday, March 15
- WHERE: Krush Brau Park Portal Immersion Center, 2198 4 Winds Blvd., Kissimmee
- WHAT: Fun, music and, of course, plenty of beer!
- TICKETS: Free
- MORE INFO: Click here
3-Day Weekend Street Party Celebration
- WHEN: March 15-17
- WHERE: Promenade at Sunset Walk at Margaritaville Resort Orlando; 8000 Fins Up Circle, Kissimmee
- WHAT: Live bands, dueling pianos, deejays, street performers, car show, artisan craft market and more.
- TICKETS: Free
- MORE INFO: Click here
Seminole County
Here's how you can celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Seminole County.
St. Patrick’s Day Festival in Oviedo
- WHEN: 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 15
- WHERE: Center Lake Park; 299 Center Lake Lane, Oviedo
- WHAT: Stilt walkers, face-painting, photo booth, balloon artists, green beer, vendors, food trucks and more.
- TICKETS: Free
- MORE INFO: Click here
St Paddy’s Day Shakedown Block Party
- WHEN: Starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 15
- WHERE: Downtown Sanford
- WHAT: Live bands, traditional bagpipers, live wrestling, food trucks, vendors, kids zone and more.
- TICKETS: Free
- MORE INFO: Click here
Grafton Street Saint Patrick's Day Weekend Celebration!
- WHEN: March 14-17
- WHERE: Grafton Street Pub; 7055 Co Rd 46A, Lake Mary
- WHAT: Live music and deejays, Irish dancers and bagpipe players, Irish-themed food and drink specials, kid-friendly activities, and more.
- TICKETS: Starting at $10
- MORE INFO: Click here
Sumter County
Here's how you can celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Sumter County.
St. Patrick’s Day Festival Spanish Springs
- WHEN: 3 to 9 p.m. Monday, March 17
- WHERE: Spanish Springs Town Square; 1120 Main St., The Villages
- WHAT: Strolling performers, bagpipe players, golf cart parade, market and food vendors, and more.
- TICKETS: Free
- MORE INFO: Click here
St. Patrick’s Day Festival at Lake Sumter Landing in The Villages
- WHEN: 4 to 9 p.m. March 13-14
- WHERE: Lake Sumter Landing in The Villages; 1000 Lake Sumter Landing, The Villages
- WHAT: Live entertainment, stilt walkers, event and market vendors, food and drink, and more.
- TICKETS: Free
- MORE INFO: Click here
Marion County
Here's how you can celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Marion County.
St. Patrick’s Day at The Lodge Ocala
- WHEN: Starting at 6 p.m. Monday, March 17
- WHERE: The Lodge Ocala; 36 S. Magnolia Ave., Ocala
- WHAT: Bagpipe music, green beer, Irish food offerings and more.
- TICKETS: Free
- MORE INFO: Click here
Downtown Ocala St. Patricks' Day Celebration!
- WHEN: Starts at 5 p.m. Monday, March 17
- WHERE: Downtown Ocala Square
- WHAT: This St. Patrick’s Day event will bring the community together for an evening of tradition, excitement, and unforgettable memories.
- TICKETS: Free
Drinking Around the World Bar Crawl
- WHEN: Starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 15
- WHERE: The Lodge Ocala; 36 S. Magnolia Ave., Ocala
- WHAT: Live music, themed drinks and the ultimate St. Patty’s Day vibes!
- MORE INFO: Click here
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: This story was written based on information gathered from the websites and social media of multiple municipalities, organizations and businesses across Central Florida.