St. Cloud Publix sells winning lottery ticket worth $1,000 a day for life

Stream FOX 35:

A lucky Publix shopper in St. Cloud purchased a winning lottery ticket on Monday that'll net them $1,000 a day for life!

The Florida Lottery said the winning ticket, which has not yet been claimed, was sold at Publix at 4401 13th St. in St. Cloud for Monday's CASH4LIFE drawing.

The winner matched all five numbers (8-25-33-38-46) plus the CB, 2.

Florida Publix sells 2 $30K winning lottery tickets for same drawing

The $1,000 A Day For Life prize is paid out to the winner in annual payments of $365,000 for life (minimum of 20 years), or as a one-time, cash payment of $7 million.

Download the FOX 35 News app for latest breaking news alerts

Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.

CASH4LIFE drawings are held daily at 9 p.m.